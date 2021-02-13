NAMES IN THE NEWS

Mercy College is the only Catholic college in Central Iowa and is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission of the North Central Association of Colleges and Schools.

The following students earned degrees: Rachel Enright, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, and Tiara Van Gerpen, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, both of Garner; Cody Elphic, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, of Hampton; Samuel Sharp, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, of Parkersburg.

Lutheran Services in Iowa to hold session on Host Homes

Lutheran Services in Iowa will host a virtual information session for Iowans interested in making a positive impact for individuals with disabilities.

The information session will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 16, with two time options from noon to 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 – 7 p.m. It will be presented by LSI’s Host Homes program, supporting Iowans with disabilities who thrive with more one-on-one care. The session is open to anyone across the state who is interested in learning more about the program.

By moving into a private family home with a specifically-selected “mentor,” individuals in this program will receive more personalized care than others who find success in supported group living. The information session will focus on how Iowans can become a mentor.

Those interested in attending the virtual session can register at LSIowa.info/HH0221. More information on the Host Homes program is also available at LSIowa.org/HostHomes.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0