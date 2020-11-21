Names in the News

Midwest Meter, MID-COM sold to North Dakota firm

The leadership of FEI Inc., has acquired Midwest Meter and MID:COM of Hampton. Midwest Meter provides a distribution line primarily serving propane and petroleum markets along with an array of services that includes meter proving, pump repair and plant construction. MID:COM is a leading manufacturer of electronic meter registers, on board computers, and accessories for all types of flow meters with a footprint that serves North America and markets overseas.

FEI purchased the businesses from owners Rick and Julie Salvesen, who provided their employees with the opportunity of employee ownership by selling the company to FEI. Through the acquisition, the employees of Midwest Meter and MID:COM will be included as employee-owners of FEI, Inc., allowing them to benefit directly from the success of the merged companies. Rick Salvesen will stay on for a few years under the new ownership structure.

Midwest Meter was founded in 1969 as a precision meter calibration service for liquid handling applications.

FEI Inc., was founded in 1978 and is now an employee-owned company headquartered in Valley City, North Dakota with locations in Hastings, Nebraska; Billings, Montana; Yakima, Washington; and now Hampton. The newly combined companies have a total of 99 employee-owners and three independent contractors.

