NAMES IN THE NEWS

MediGold available for Medicare recipients in county

MediGold and MercyOne have formed a partnership to expand options for affordable and quality health care to seniors and other Medicare beneficiaries in Central and North Iowa.

Medicare beneficiaries in eight Iowa counties can select MediGold as their health plan during the Medicare annual enrollment period beginning Oct. 15. Those counties are Benton, Jasper, Polk, Madison, Warren, Dallas, Worth and Cerro Gordo.

As a Medicare Advantage plan, MediGold combines Medicare Part A, Part B and often Part D drug coverage in one plan. Plans start at $0 premiums per month and include copays for health and drug coverage, along with extras such as $0 copay telehealth coverage, travel benefits, enhanced dental and more.

Medicare’s annual enrollment period runs through Dec. 7. Coverage would begin Jan. 1.

MediGold and MercyOne are affiliated with Trinity Health, one of the largest multi-institutional Catholic health care delivery systems in the nation.

For more information about enrolling in MediGold, visit Medigold.com, or call the plan directly at 1-800-964-4525 (TTY 711) from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m., 7 days a week.