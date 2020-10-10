NAMES IN THE NEWS

MediGold available for Medicare recipients in county
MediGold and MercyOne have formed a partnership to expand options for affordable and quality health care to seniors and other Medicare beneficiaries in Central and North Iowa.
Medicare beneficiaries in eight Iowa counties can select MediGold as their health plan during the Medicare annual enrollment period beginning Oct. 15. Those counties are Benton, Jasper, Polk, Madison, Warren, Dallas, Worth and Cerro Gordo.
As a Medicare Advantage plan, MediGold combines Medicare Part A, Part B and often Part D drug coverage in one plan. Plans start at $0 premiums per month and include copays for health and drug coverage, along with extras such as $0 copay telehealth coverage, travel benefits, enhanced dental and more.
Medicare’s annual enrollment period runs through Dec. 7. Coverage would begin Jan. 1.
MediGold and MercyOne are affiliated with Trinity Health, one of the largest multi-institutional Catholic health care delivery systems in the nation.
For more information about enrolling in MediGold, visit Medigold.com, or call the plan directly at 1-800-964-4525 (TTY 711) from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m., 7 days a week.
Henkel Construction adds two to staff
Dylan Belvo and Travis Havel have joined Henkel Construction Company.
Belvo was hired as a project estimator. Over the past three years, Belvo has worked close to full-time for Henkel as a project estimator while attending school online to obtain his degree.
He recently graduated Indiana State University with a bachelor’s degree in construction management. He is originally from Atlanta, Georgia, and lives in Mason City.
Havel joins Henkel full-time as a Project Engineer. Havel has been a part of the Henkel team since 2015 working as a laborer and project intern throughout his years in school.
He recently graduated from Iowa State University with a bachelor’s degree in construction engineering. He is originally from Raymond and currently lives in Clear Lake.
Henkel Construction is a customer focused business dedicated to providing a comprehensive range of construction and design project delivery services.
Martin joins First Citizens as personal banker
Cody Martin recently joined the First Citizens Bank team as a personal banker in the west Mason City location.
Previously, Martin worked in the financial services industry for three years. He is originally from Bagley, Wisconsin.
First Citizens is a community bank with locations in North Iowa and in Mora, Minnesota.
Local librarian publishes book
Chelsea Price, public library director in Meservey, recently published a book for library directors and staff called "209 Big Programming Ideas for Small Budgets."
Published by the American Library Association and endorsed by the Association for Small and Rural Libraries, the book is meant to help staff at libraries of all sizes plan programs at a low cost for all ages. The book also covers marketing programs, fundraising and job-related burnout. The book is for sale through the ALA store and Amazon.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!