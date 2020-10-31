NAMES IN THE NEWS

Agri-Management to take over Wearda Farm Management
Agri-Management Services and Affiliates, of Marion, has taken over management of some farm management accounts of Wearda Farm Management Inc., of Hampton. Wearda will work closely with Agri-Management Services during the transition of these accounts.
Agri-Management Services is a provider of agricultural and commercial real estate appraisals, real estate and business sales and acquisitions, farm management and swine farm management. Wearda Farm Management was established in 1977 by Charles “Charlie” Wearda and provides real estate appraisals , farm management and real estate sales in North Central Iowa.
Agri-Management recently hired Scott Borcherding to manage the growth in farm management and ag real estate created by the Wearda acquisition. Borcherding has extensive agricultural experience with his own farming operation in the region and previous experience with large grain merchandising concerns.
Newman employee earns national accreditation
Newman Childcare and Preschool Director Kendra Mennen has been awarded the National Administrator Credential for Directors of Early Childhood Education & Care Centers from the NECPA Commission.
Mennen has been with Newman Childcare and Preschool since 2004, originally serving as the unit leader in our 2-3-year-old room and most recently as the on-site assistant director.
Developed for center directors, emerging leaders and child care professionals, the National Administrator Credential is a comprehensive, 45-hour course, and is an award for demonstrated mastery of child care administration skills.
Newman Childcare and Preschool’s mission is to provide peace of mind to parents by offering quality childcare and by enhancing the life experiences of children.
First Citizens Wealth Management hires Mason City native
First Citizens Wealth Management has hired Ryan Fishel recently joined the Wealth Management team as a trust operations specialist in the west Mason City location.
Previously, Fishel lived and worked in Scottsdale, Arizona. He is working toward finishing his B.A.s in finance and real estate from the University of Northern Iowa. Fishel is a native of Mason City and graduated from Newman Catholic High School in 2012.
First Citizens Wealth Management, a department of First Citizens Bank, serves clients by offering wealth management services including wealth advisory, investment management, and fiduciary (estate/trust/conservatorship administration).
Shop Iowa info session set for Nov. 4
Iowa’s brick and mortar retail businesses can now set up an online shop through ShopIowa.com. Shop Iowa is funded by the Iowa Economic Development Authority, enabling small retailers to sell their products (up to 25) for free through June 30, 2021. If you are a small brick and mortar retail business in Iowa, have products you can ship, and can receive online orders, you qualify.
The NIACC Pappajohn Center & SBDC has partnered with America’s SBDC Iowa and Main Street Mason City to host several events to make it easier for North Iowa businesses to take advantage of this opportunity.
Two Shop Iowa information session will be held from 6-7 p.m. on Wednesday. Small businesses owners will learn more about the Shop Iowa platform. To attend the informational Zoom session, visit www.pappajohncenter.com to register.
During Global Entrepreneurship Week, on November 16 and 17, the IASBDC Mobile will be in Charles City, Forest City, and Mason City to help small business owners set up their Shop Iowa storefronts by taking photos of products and walking through the storefront creation process. Limited 1 hour appointments are available. Contact the NIACC Pappajohn Center & SBDC at pappajohn@niacc.edu for more information.
