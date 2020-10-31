NAMES IN THE NEWS

Developed for center directors, emerging leaders and child care professionals, the National Administrator Credential is a comprehensive, 45-hour course, and is an award for demonstrated mastery of child care administration skills.

Newman Childcare and Preschool’s mission is to provide peace of mind to parents by offering quality childcare and by enhancing the life experiences of children.

First Citizens Wealth Management hires Mason City native

First Citizens Wealth Management has hired Ryan Fishel recently joined the Wealth Management team as a trust operations specialist in the west Mason City location.

Previously, Fishel lived and worked in Scottsdale, Arizona. He is working toward finishing his B.A.s in finance and real estate from the University of Northern Iowa. Fishel is a native of Mason City and graduated from Newman Catholic High School in 2012.

First Citizens Wealth Management, a department of First Citizens Bank, serves clients by offering wealth management services including wealth advisory, investment management, and fiduciary (estate/trust/conservatorship administration).

Shop Iowa info session set for Nov. 4