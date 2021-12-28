My proposed New Year's Resolution for the state of Iowa: Make our public schools, our public universities and our kids a priority

It is time to stop kidding ourselves. Our Governor and most of our Republican state legislators are misleading you. In her Condition of the State address earlier this year Governor Kim Reynolds proposed what she called a "historic" investment in K-12 education. The only thing historic about her proposals was the defiance of Iowa's commitment to public education. State supplemental aid (SSA), the amount of new money available to schools, grew an average of 3.27% annually between 2000 and 2010, but dropped to an average of 1.73% annually per year since then. That's less than inflation which rose 1.81% on average from 2011 to 2018. Our support of public education from 2010 to 2020 did not even keep pace with the rate of inflation and when you couple that with a 3% to 5% increase in operational costs in the average Iowa school, we are actually moving backwards. State supplemental aid did increase to 2.4% for the 2021–2022 academic year but since the budget is based on the fall 2020 enrollment, down nearly 6000 students due to the pandemic, this paltry 2.4% increase per pupil is actually a reduction for many school districts and only cost the state about a quarter of their usual $95 million annual increase for public schools. So we keep slipping backwards as most school leaders believe it would take an increase of at least 4% to meet the existing needs of students. It should also be noted that our Governor and the Republican Legislature have been waging a long-standing campaign to funnel tax dollars to private schools and homeschooling when public education is underfunded. They want government-subsidized choice without government oversight or regulation. How can we justify funding for charter, private and religious schools and homeschooling when public education is underfunded?

Now let's talk about Iowa's three public universities. Did you know that Iowa's funding for these universities has been decreasing at one of the fastest rates in the nation. The State Higher Education Executive Officers Association's State Higher Education Finance report for 2018-19 shows that Iowa's defunding of higher education (in constant dollars) over the past decade ranks it as among the worst in the nation. A report prepared by Illinois State University shows that Iowa left higher education with fewer current dollars in state support in 2021 than in 2016. The rest of the nation increased funding (in current dollars) at the same time by an average per state of 11%. Iowa has been starving its universities of state support for at least a decade steadily shifting the burden to students and their families. How sad that we built world-class universities and are now slowly strangling them. Over the last decade and a half and enrollment has increased at Iowa's colleges and universities, yet state funding per student has declined by more than $4,200 according to the report entitled "Failing Our Future." Administrators have tried to cover shortfalls on the backs of educators and students.

And please do not suggest to me that this is all that we can afford! Iowa is not a poor state. Its taxable resources and tax rates per capita are about average for the nation. And most frustrating of all is the fact that Iowa has a combined budget surplus and rainy day fund that totals nearly $1 billion! is there any better place to spend some of this money than on the education of our young people? As most of you would know, I am President of the Forest City Education Foundation which provides scholarships to graduates of the Forest City High School. It saddens me to think that in many cases our scholarships are not even replacing the additional tuition our young people are paying to our state universities because they are being underfunded by our state. Our Governor and many Republican legislators will tell you that they are doing a great job in funding our public schools and public universities. Don't believe them. Look at the facts!

Gretchen Burnette is a Weeklies Editor and Daily Reporter at the Globe Gazette. You can reach her by phone at 641.421.0523 or at Gretchen.Burnette@GlobeGazette.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0