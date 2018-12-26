The Music Man Square, 308 S. Pennsylvania Ave. in Mason City, features a replica streetscape from the musical of the same name, a museum commemorating the works of composer and Mason City native Meredith Willson, a gift shop, old-fashioned ice cream parlor, and entry to the adjacent, restored childhood home of Willson, which was built in the early 1900s.
Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for kids. Children 6 and under are free. Tours are available and large groups can be accommodated by calling 641-424-2852.
Regular hours of admission are Tuesday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Guests may visit the Music Man Square Facebook page for holiday hours and upcoming event information.
