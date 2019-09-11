The Music Man Square's new Footbridge Concert Series will make its debut at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 15.
The inaugural 2019-2020 season begins with a marimba concert by renowned percussionist Matthew Coley, who will perform classical pieces, along with original compositions.
Admission is free, with donations being accepted at the event.
The Music Man Square is located at 308 S. Pennsylvania Ave. in Mason City.
Visit the Footbridge Concert Series event page on Facebook or go to www.the musicmansquare.org for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.