The Music Man Square's new Footbridge Concert Series will make its debut at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 15.

The inaugural 2019-2020 season begins with a marimba concert by renowned percussionist Matthew Coley, who will perform classical pieces, along with original compositions.

Admission is free, with donations being accepted at the event.

The Music Man Square is located at 308 S. Pennsylvania Ave. in Mason City.

Visit the Footbridge Concert Series event page on Facebook or go to www.the musicmansquare.org for more information.

