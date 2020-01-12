Murphy: Yang talks messaging, caucus expectations and challenges

For all of Yang’s staying power and recent fundraising success, he still has ground to make up to catch the front-runners. As of Friday, his polling average was 2.3 percent, well behind the front-running pack between 15 and 22 percent, according to Real Clear Politics.

Yang said he thinks his campaign is peaking at the right time — just before the February 3 caucuses — and his goal for caucus night is to be on the leaderboard when the results are announced.

"We want to be on that TV screen when they show the results," Yang said. “But the great thing is, we’ve exceeded expectations at every stage of the campaign. And so our expectations are probably different than those of some of the other candidates’."

Yang has been successful in part with Iowans who are not typically tuned into the political process. Wooing that type of electorate brings unique challenges in a caucus vs. a primary. But Yang said his team is working to secure caucus commitments from all types of supporters, both political veterans and newcomers.

"We have a team dedicated to doing just that where, if you’re excited about me and the campaign, we’re going to tell you where you need to go on February 3, what you need to do when you get there. That’s the kind of attention to detail that makes a difference," Yang said. "We’re very cognizant of the fact that that if you’re not a longtime caucus goer, some of the process can seem very unfamiliar. We want to connect people to that last mile."

Erin Murphy covers Iowa politics and government for Lee Enterprises.

