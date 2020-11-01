Murphy: 5 things to watch as the election results roll in

The closer a race is, the longer we have to wait for results, because in a close race any precincts left unreported could swing the results. And we have a pair of close races at the top of the ticket in Iowa, in the presidential and U.S. Senate contests.

Nationally, some experts are warning it could be days or longer before we will know with certainty the outcome of the presidential election.

But in Iowa it seems more likely we will know the results in a more timely fashion.

3. Which way do the Obama-Trump counties go?

Remember before the pandemic when this was a common political discussion? Ah, simpler times.

One of the biggest questions coming into this election cycle was: How would voters who had supported Democrat Barack Obama in 2012 and then Republican Donald Trump in 2016 vote in 2020? Iowa was Ground Zero for the so-called Obama-Trump counties: there were 31 of them, most in the country. Many of them were along the state’s northern and eastern borders.

That discussion seems to have disappeared faster than Iowa’s autumn. Nonetheless, it will be interesting to see which way those counties vote in this presidential race. Are they sticking with Trump? Or will they swing back to the Democrats?