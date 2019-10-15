The Hancock County Historical Society will present the fall murder mystery dinner, "Last Will and Testament," Thursday - Monday, Nov. 7-11. Doors open at 6 p.m. with events starting at 6:30 p.m. On Sunday, Nov. 10, doors open at 12:30 p.m., with events starting at 1 p.m.
The meal is either Prime Rib, Garlic Potatoes, Glazed Carrots or Cheesy Chicken Roll-ups, Wild Rice, Glazed Carrots. Dessert is Cheesecake. Guests many bring beverage of choice.
Reservations are required and may be made at Diemer Realty in Britt or by calling, 641-843-4000. Reservations need to be paid in advance. Tickets are $38 a person.
