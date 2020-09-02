 Skip to main content
Watch now: Mason City house on the move
Watch now: Mason City house on the move

Did you see it? This Mason City house near the corner of Federal Avenue and 12th Street Northwest was on the move to a new location on Wednesday morning. Here's a glimpse of what that looked like: 

Melanie Mergen is Digital Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.

