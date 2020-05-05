Tyson: COVID-19 putting pressure on pork supply chain

Tyson has had to temporarily cease operations at some of its regional facilities for deep cleaning as the amount of positive cases of the new coronavirus have increased at meat-packing and processing facilities across the country.

As of May 5, nearly 1,400 workers at three Tyson Foods pork processing plants in Iowa have tested positive for the coronavirus, Iowa state officials said. According to the Rock Island County, Illinois, Department of Health, an additional 97 Joslin employees have tested positive. Rock Island Health officials have noted that may not be a complete count for the facility.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, Columbus Junction has had 221 cases, or 26% of its workforce; Waterloo 444, or 17% of its workforce; and Perry 730, or 58% of its workforce.

Tyson officials said Monday that the company recorded second quarter sales of $10.9 billion, a record and increase of 4% over last year, and recorded an operating income of $501 million.

Banks, Tyson’s president, also said Tyson has given $120 million in bonuses to workers and have had zero layoffs or furloughs. While not giving a specific dollar figure, he also said Tyson has invested heavily in protective equipment for workers as well as investing in thermal scanners to check the temperatures of workers as they arrive at plants.