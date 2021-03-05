Listen Now: Episode 24 of "...Just To Be Nominated": The Golden Globes

Most of the time we pick five of our favorite films on a theme or concept and go back and forth hashing them all out.
This time is a little different since last night the Hollywood Foreign Press association handed out a whole bunch of their Golden Globe awards and we wanted to talk about it!
From the hosts and the brouhaha(s) around the Globes themselves to the big winners and losers, and maybe most important of all the effect the awards will have on the Oscars.
Below is our roundup along with links to where you can stream them.
- Borat Subsequent Moviefilm 2020
- Judas and the Black Messiah 2021
- Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom 2020
- Mank 2020
- Minari 2020
- Nomadland 2020
- One Night in Miami… 2020
- Pieces of a Woman 2020
- Promising Young Woman 2020
- The United States vs. Billie Holiday 2021
Just to be Nominated is hosted and produced by Chris Lay, the podcast operations manager for Lee, along with Bruce Miller, the editor of the Sioux City Journal, and Jared McNett, a reporter for the Globe Gazette in Mason City, Iowa.
