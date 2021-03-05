 Skip to main content
Listen Now: Episode 24 of "...Just To Be Nominated": The Golden Globes
Listen Now: Episode 24 of "...Just To Be Nominated": The Golden Globes

Most of the time we pick five of our favorite films on a theme or concept and go back and forth hashing them all out.

This time is a little different since last night the Hollywood Foreign Press association handed out a whole bunch of their Golden Globe awards and we wanted to talk about it!

From the hosts and the brouhaha(s) around the Globes themselves to the big winners and losers, and maybe most important of all the effect the awards will have on the Oscars.

Below is our roundup along with links to where you can stream them.

Just to be Nominated is hosted and produced by Chris Lay, the podcast operations manager for Lee, along with Bruce Miller, the editor of the Sioux City Journal, and Jared McNett, a reporter for the Globe Gazette in Mason City, Iowa.

To listen to more episodes of "...Just To Be Nominated," visit https://omny.fm/shows/just-to-be-nominated/playlists.

