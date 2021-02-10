 Skip to main content
'I'm live now. I'm not a cat' is winning the internet today
Just in case you think your Zoom meeting snafu was the most embarrassing thing ever, this attorney in Texas says, "Hold my beer."

Lawyer's zoom gone awry

Watch:

Google Trends reports "Cat Lawyer," "Cat filter," "lawyer cat filter" are among its top searches. In Iowa, it's a hot topic as well among Google users.

Google trends in Iowa on the cat lawyer video

One has to wonder: Was the attorney, Rod Ponton, successful in presenting his case? Stay tuned.

