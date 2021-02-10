'I'm live now. I'm not a cat' is winning the internet today

Just in case you think your Zoom meeting snafu was the most embarrassing thing ever, this attorney in Texas says, "Hold my beer."
Watch:
"I'm here live. I'm not a cat."— David Gardner (@byDavidGardner) February 9, 2021
A lawyer logged into the 394th Judicial District with a cat filter on and couldn't turn it off.
This may be the funniest video I've seen this year. pic.twitter.com/0RokVVpgeA
Google Trends reports "Cat Lawyer," "Cat filter," "lawyer cat filter" are among its top searches. In Iowa, it's a hot topic as well among Google users.
One has to wonder: Was the attorney, Rod Ponton, successful in presenting his case? Stay tuned.