Movie slated to film WWII POW camp scenes at Heritage Park Nov. 1-4

Movie production for Silent Night in Algona is coming as far as Winnebago County after all, with four days of filming at Heritage Park in Forest City now anticipated.
“We knew the three original German POW barracks at Camp Algona were moved to Heritage Park and that's what brought us to Forest City,” director Anthony Hornus said. “We didn't expect much, and besides, it was 45 minutes from Algona. But once we saw what the park had to offer with its various buildings and museums, we almost couldn't believe it.”
With home base in Algona, the film is scheduled to be shot from Nov. 1 through Nov. 21 with an advance crew in the area starting Oct. 24. Produced by Collective Development Inc., based in Lansing, Michigan, most all scenes from Nov. 1 through Nov. 4 will be filmed at Heritage Park.
Hornus said that in addition to Forest City, film locations will include Algona, Whittemore, and many rural areas.
Work on Heritage Park’s new Armed Forces Historical Center of North Iowa was halted temporarily when word of movie-makers’ interest in the former World War II vintage barracks and two other such barracks on the park grounds emerged, according to AFHCNI executive director Dave Kingland. These barracks were in Algona during the timeframe of the movie, which is inspired by true events.
Kingland said a private meeting was held at Heritage Park on Aug. 21 with Director Hornus and several other staff from Collective Development who have worked together in film writing, producing, and acting for 22 years.
“The significance will be that we will get some publicity with credits at the end of the movie and will be helping to tell a historical story that really has some meaning to north Iowa,” Kingland said. “We thought they liked the barracks and were planning on using them, so we held up doing anything with the museum because of the movie potential.”
Kingland noted the possibility of the park maintaining bunk beds to be added to the barracks for movie filming as well as some other movie sets/items that could themselves become museum pieces. He cited the need for some sort of POW camp display to provide interesting, historical and local information of which many people are unaware.
The museum will showcase military service artifacts and tell stories of veterans from all service branches, especially those from northern Iowa. The former WWII barracks building and two others from Algona reside at the park on the south side of Forest City.
In 1943, a prisoner of war camp with over 70 buildings was built near Algona. It had capacity for more than 3,000 prisoners, many that were sent out to farms and factories in the Midwest to alleviate the labor shortage caused by the war.
Hornus' new film will bring new attention to WWII-era northern Iowa. After the war, the Algona barracks buildings became surplus, so three of them were shipped to Forest City to temporarily house returning WWII soldiers. Later, they became dormitories and classrooms for Waldorf College before being moved to Heritage Park several years ago.
Kingland said there are also items on hand at Heritage Park that could possibly be used in sets, such as antiques, cars, trucks, and even a 1940s yellow house on the park grounds. This film’s audiences will be taken back to fall 1944 with the story unfolding from September to Christmas Eve.
“We met so many people associated with the park as well as other city residents who own vintage vehicles and offered so much more to the production,” Hornus said. “We knew how fortunate we were. It was the same way in Algona and Whittemore, just great Midwest folks like Michiganders. We're going to make a great film.”
He noted that the WWII home-front drama centers on struggling folks, especially farmers, trying in 1944 to keep up with their crops and livestock especially during Thanksgiving to Christmas Eve. He added that when the Army built a large German POW camp in Algona, not all area residents were happy about it.
“We will need background players for anyone who'd be interested for consideration,” said Hornus, noting there will be a public call where people can email their information.
All movie extras will get their names in the end credits. There will be on-set craft services and a meal, if extras are on set for six or more hours. It offers a chance to be part of a film on the big screen that has pre-distribution to theaters, streaming services (Amazon Prime), and will go to DVD.
“One thing we're really excited about,” explained Hornus, “Is that we have 10 featured extra roles with guaranteed exposure and/or paid dialogue roles we'll cast locally in Algona, Whittemore, Forest City, or to anyone in the area who wants to submit. We will be releasing a character breakdown and give an email address where interested persons can get sides and send us a short video audition for consideration.”
Hornus said they do this all over the country where they film.
“Sometimes we find a few diamonds in the rough,” he said. “We know Waldorf University has a theatre department and a lot of towns in the area have community theatre groups.”
It should be great asset for the AFHCNI and the community. Photos of the movie being shot with actors, producers, and crew as well as set pieces possibly being donated to the center and potential authentic modifications/set dressing for some buildings, according to both Hornus and Kingland.
There will also be a behind-the-scenes documentary, The Making of Silent Night in Algona, to go along with the film. It will highlight many of the people and institutions assisting in the movie production. Copies could be made available to be shown at the museum in an interactive manner, according to Hornus.
Interactive displays are something Kingland and other Heritage Park board members have touted for inclusion in the center since its inception.
Editor's note: Silent Night in Algona Director Anthony Hornus contributed information for this story.