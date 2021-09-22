Movie slated to film WWII POW camp scenes at Heritage Park Nov. 1-4

“The significance will be that we will get some publicity with credits at the end of the movie and will be helping to tell a historical story that really has some meaning to north Iowa,” Kingland said. “We thought they liked the barracks and were planning on using them, so we held up doing anything with the museum because of the movie potential.”

Kingland noted the possibility of the park maintaining bunk beds to be added to the barracks for movie filming as well as some other movie sets/items that could themselves become museum pieces. He cited the need for some sort of POW camp display to provide interesting, historical and local information of which many people are unaware.

The museum will showcase military service artifacts and tell stories of veterans from all service branches, especially those from northern Iowa. The former WWII barracks building and two others from Algona reside at the park on the south side of Forest City.

In 1943, a prisoner of war camp with over 70 buildings was built near Algona. It had capacity for more than 3,000 prisoners, many that were sent out to farms and factories in the Midwest to alleviate the labor shortage caused by the war.