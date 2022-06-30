Mount Mercy University students named to Spring 2022 Dean's List

The following student(s) made Mount Mercy University's Spring 2022 Dean's List. Students with a semester grade point average of 3.60 or better, and who are graded (letter grade, not pass/fail) for six or more semester hours, are eligible for inclusion on the Dean's List.

HOMETOWN, NAME:

Aplington, Sarah Gaul

Garner, Jillian Heitland

Osage, Molly Jenkins

