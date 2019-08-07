East Park Bandshell

East Park's historic bandshell, near the park's south entrances.

Moonlight Movies at East Park Bandshell is presenting Marvel Comics' "Avengers: Infinity War" at dusk Saturday, Aug. 10.

During the summer months, dusk typically falls near 8:30 p.m., but many viewers come early to find a seat, socialize, and enjoy activities in the park.

The all-volunteer event takes place throughout the summer, with each show sponsored by an area business. Family-friendly movies are projected on the walls of the historic bandshell, near the south entrance points of Mason City's East Park. 

Bring a lawn chair, insect repellent, a cooler with snacks and soft drinks, and a plastic bag to take trash out of the park. Admission is free.

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer/Breaking News Reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach her at 641-421-0525.

Photographer / Breaking News Reporter

