Moonlight Movies at East Park Bandshell is presenting Marvel Comics' "Avengers: Infinity War" at dusk Saturday, Aug. 10.
During the summer months, dusk typically falls near 8:30 p.m., but many viewers come early to find a seat, socialize, and enjoy activities in the park.
The all-volunteer event takes place throughout the summer, with each show sponsored by an area business. Family-friendly movies are projected on the walls of the historic bandshell, near the south entrance points of Mason City's East Park.
Bring a lawn chair, insect repellent, a cooler with snacks and soft drinks, and a plastic bag to take trash out of the park. Admission is free.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.