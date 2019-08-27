Kris Monson, Kelly (Dale) Rayhons, and Kim (Tom) Oulman announce the 60th wedding anniversary and 80th birthdays of their parents, John & Karen (Brown) Monson who were married August 21, 1959.

They also have an AFS “daugther”, Nami Akamatsu and 4 grandsons, Jake & Isaac Schneider and Mitch & Jackson Price.

They will celebrate with an all-family trip at a later date.

The couple requests no gifts, but checks made out to Friends of Winnebago County Conservation Foundation (FWCCF) in their honor, to be used towards the new Nature Center, may be mailed to their address at 124 Central Dr, Forest City, IA 50436-2005.

