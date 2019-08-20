The Winnebago County Conservation Board will host the annual Monarch Tagging program at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31, at the Thorpe Park shelter house.
A short program about the Monarch butterfly will be followed with the actual tagging running from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Thorpe Park is located five miles west of Forest City on “I”/345th Street.
People are welcome to come to the talk, the tagging, or both. Nets will also be available for people who would like to catch Monarchs at the park to tag.
