OSAGE — A Mobile Food Pantry will provide food assistance to individuals and families in need from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 28, at Prairie Lakes Church, 2011 Highway 9, west of Osage.
Distribution numbers can be picked up beginning at 4 p.m.
Those coming to the mobile food pantry are encouraged to bring their own bags, boxes or laundry baskets to use when collecting grocery products.
For questions regarding the pantry, call local volunteer coordinator Shelley Grady at 641-832-2913. For information on income guidelines, contact the Northeast Iowa Food Bank at 319-235-0507.
