The Mitchell-Howard Opportunity Fund 2019 grant cycle is now open.

Awards will be for amounts between $500 and $4,000 for projects, which address education, have an educational component within their programming, or support environmental conservation or educational efforts and outdoor experiences.

Eligible applicants must be a 501(c)(3) designated organization or government entity serving Mitchell or Howard counties. Grant recipients will be announced in December 2019.

The deadline for grant applications is 11:59 p.m. Oct. 31. The online grant application and grant guidelines may be found on the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa's website at www.cfneia.org/grants.

First-time grant applicants should contact Dotti Thompson, Program Manager, at 319-243-1358 or at dthompson@cfneia.org prior to submitting an application.

For more information, please contact the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa at (319) 287-9106.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments