The Mitchell-Howard Opportunity Fund 2019 grant cycle is now open.
Awards will be for amounts between $500 and $4,000 for projects, which address education, have an educational component within their programming, or support environmental conservation or educational efforts and outdoor experiences.
Eligible applicants must be a 501(c)(3) designated organization or government entity serving Mitchell or Howard counties. Grant recipients will be announced in December 2019.
The deadline for grant applications is 11:59 p.m. Oct. 31. The online grant application and grant guidelines may be found on the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa's website at www.cfneia.org/grants.
First-time grant applicants should contact Dotti Thompson, Program Manager, at 319-243-1358 or at dthompson@cfneia.org prior to submitting an application.
For more information, please contact the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa at (319) 287-9106.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.