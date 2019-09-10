This is the first of a series of monthly columns authored by the Mitchell County Substance Abuse Coalition (SAC).
Although the coalition has been in existence for a number of years, their mission is probably one of the best kept secrets from the general public.
We hope to change that in the coming months as we seek to inform and educate citizens of Mitchell County about the dangers and financial burden of the drug industry and how that applies to the citizens of our county.
A little history about us....The coalition was formed under the auspices of the Mitchell County Home Health Care Agency. Since its inception, we have provided programs through the school, held several town hall meetings, sponsored theater ads, dispersed information through the use of brochures and been involved in training of beverage servers among other projects.
You may have heard about the Prime for Life and wondered what that was all about. How about TIPS, what does that have to do with beverage server's training. Then there is HIPS (Hidden in Plain Sight), what is the message in that? Perhaps you have seen an ad with our logo at the theater, a sticker on a popcorn bag at an athletic event or a sticker on a carry out pizza box at a local Casey store. These are just a few of the things our local coalition has been involved in and promoted over the years.
Members of the coalition include health care providers, educators, business community members, law enforcement members, ministerial community members, prevention specialists and industry members. Meetings are held monthly on the fourth Tuesday at 4 p.m. lasting one hour. They are generally held at the County Services building meeting room in Osage. New members are always welcome.
We thank the Mitchell County Supervisors, grants from FEMC, Shop on State, service clubs and industry for their invaluable support through the years.
We invite you to follow our monthly column to learn more about our mission and the effect on society in general in Mitchell County.
