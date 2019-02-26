ST. ANSGAR | The second of two Mitchell County legislative forums for 2019 will be held at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 9, at the Osage Public Library, 406 Main Street in Osage. (This is a change of date from what had been previously released)
This is an opportunity for the citizens of Mitchell County to meet with Rep. Jane Bloomingdale (R-Northwood) and Sen. Waylon Brown (R-St. Ansgar).
They will provide reports on the opening of the 2019 legislative session.
There will also be an opportunity for community members to ask questions and express issues of concern.
These forums are sponsored by the Mitchell County Bi-Partisan Women's Group. For more information, contact Morse at 641-732-4155 or e-mail pjmorse@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.