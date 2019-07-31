The Mitchell County Fair, 1006 Chestnut St., Osage, runs through Sunday, August 4. Visit www.mitchellcountyfair.org for a full list of events.
Thursday, August 1
10 a.m. – Dairy judging
1 p.m. – Horse and pony show
5 p.m. – Midway opens
7 p.m. – Tuff Trucks
Friday, August 2
8:30 a.m. – Beef judging
1 p.m. – Pee Wee Lamb Show
1 p.m. – Miller Petting Zoo
2 p.m. – Midway opens
7 p.m. – Figure 8 races
Saturday, August 3
9 a.m. – State Fair pictures
9 a.m. – Education presentations and working exhibits demonstrations
Noon – Midway and Miller Petting Zoo open
5 p.m. – 11th Annual BBQ Contest
7 p.m. – Demolition derby
Sunday, August 4
Noon – Bucket/bottle calf judging
1 p.m. – Wood carving auction
2:30 p.m. – Ribbon auction (beef, dairy, sheep, and swine)
