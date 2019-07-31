Mitchell County Fair petting zoo

The Mitchell County Fair, 1006 Chestnut St., Osage, runs through Sunday, August 4. Visit www.mitchellcountyfair.org for a full list of events.

Thursday, August 1

10 a.m. – Dairy judging

1 p.m. – Horse and pony show

5 p.m. – Midway opens

7 p.m. – Tuff Trucks 

Friday, August 2

8:30 a.m. – Beef judging

1 p.m. – Pee Wee Lamb Show

1 p.m. – Miller Petting Zoo

2 p.m. – Midway opens

7 p.m. – Figure 8 races

Saturday, August 3

9 a.m. – State Fair pictures

9 a.m. – Education presentations and working exhibits demonstrations

Noon – Midway and Miller Petting Zoo open

5 p.m. – 11th Annual BBQ Contest

7 p.m. – Demolition derby

Sunday, August 4

Noon – Bucket/bottle calf judging

1 p.m. – Wood carving auction

2:30 p.m. – Ribbon auction (beef, dairy, sheep, and swine)

