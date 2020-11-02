Mitchell County election results by the number

District 1 Supervisor
|Candidates
|Votes
|Percent
|Two of two reporting -- 100%
|X - Todd Frien (Dem)
|612
|51
|Dave Stauffer
|579
|48
District 2 Supervisor
|Candidates
|Votes
|Percent
|Two of two reporting -- 100%
|X - James Wherry (Rep)
|855
|74
|Al Winters
|292
|25
District 3 Supervisor
|Candidates
|Votes
|Percent
|Two of two reporting -- 100%
|X - Steven Smolik (Rep)
|782
|99
District 4 Supervisor
|Candidates
|Votes
|Percent
|Two of two reporting -- 100%
|X - Michael Mayer (Rep)
|621
|53
|Keith Pitzen
|150
|11
|Stan Walk
|280
|24
|Bruce Biederman (Dem)
|132
|11
District 5 Supervisor
|Candidates
|Votes
|Percent
|Two out of two - 100%
|X - Mark Hendrickson (Rep)
|660
|51
|Gary Fossey
|327
|25
|Tony Wynohrad
|304
|24
Lisa Grouette is a Photographer and Reporter for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!