Mitchell County election results by the number
District 1 Supervisor

CandidatesVotes Percent 
Two of two reporting -- 100%  
X - Todd Frien (Dem)612 51
Dave Stauffer579 48

District 2 Supervisor

CandidatesVotes Percent 
Two of two reporting -- 100%  
X - James Wherry (Rep)85574
Al Winters29225

District 3 Supervisor

CandidatesVotes  Percent
Two of two reporting -- 100%  
X - Steven Smolik (Rep)782 99


District 4 Supervisor

CandidatesVotesPercent 
Two of two reporting -- 100%  
X - Michael Mayer (Rep)621 53
Keith Pitzen150 11
Stan Walk280 24
Bruce Biederman (Dem)132 11

District 5 Supervisor

Candidates Votes Percent
Two out of two - 100%  
X - Mark Hendrickson (Rep) 660 51
Gary Fossey 327 25
Tony Wynohrad304 24

