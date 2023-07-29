Dr. Noemí Cruz-Orcutt of Mint Springs Dentistry was recognized as a fellow in the Academy of General Dentistry on July 22, 2023. Cruz-Orcutt was honored with the receipt of the Academy of General Dentistry (AGD) fellowship award, according to a press release.

Only 6% of dentists have earned their AGD Fellowship. AGD offers fellowship awards to members who truly go above and beyond in their learning. To earn a fellowship award, a dentist must complete at least 500 continuing dental education hours, pass a rigorous and comprehensive exam, and maintain AGD membership for three continuous years.