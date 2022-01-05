Minister's Article: Happy New Year!

“ Happy New Year !” This is a phrase we often say during the first few days of a new year. Then of course, there are days, like today, when a person just doesn’t feel like doing much of anything, and we start to wonder why do we say, “Happy New Year!” when we don’t really feel all that happy? We are still in the midst of covid-19 and this is 22. The numbers are again going up for active cases in our country, in our state, even in our county. So we might ask, “What is there to be so happy about?” One might respond, “Well, you have your health,” and another might say, “Provided you don’t have covid.” One might say, “You still have your freedoms,” and another might say, “What good is that, if you can’t go anywhere?”

Without a doubt, covid has taken a toll on our mental health. We may not realize it, but it has. It doesn’t work to simply say things like, “Deal with it.” Or “Look on the brighter side.” Or “There will be better days ahead.” These might be true, but we still have to deal with today, the here and now. This is where the Good News of the Bible comes in, God sent His Son to ‘be with us.’ In today’s gospel (Wednesday January 5th) Jesus had sent his disciples ahead of him across the lake, Jesus dismissed the crowd and spent some time in prayer, then he preceded to walk on the water across the lake. Jesus’ intent was to pass them in the night, but when he saw how distraught they were, he got into the boat to ‘be with them.’ The wind calmed down, and Jesus also calmed the disciples. We also need to come to God in prayer, inviting God to calm our minds, our fears, our worries, our cares, we invite God in to give us peace of mind and guidance in our everyday lives, which then also gives us direction.