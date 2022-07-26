Minister's Article: 'Act on God's Word'

This morning at Mass (July 20th) the Gospel was from Matthew Chapter 13:1-9. Jesus uses the parable of the sower and the seed. I’m going to use only examples from my life, but I’m sure most of you will also be able to relate with similar situations.

“Some seed fell on the path, and birds came and ate it up.” Like paths that are used a lot, there are certainly times that I’m either thick skinned or plane stubborn, and I’m not going to let things get in. My mind is already made up, and nothing you or anyone else says is going to change it.

“Some fell on rocky ground, where it had little soil….. it withered for lack of roots.” There are times when I hear something, might be a thought or an idea, and I’ll say, “That’s a good idea, I’ll need to remember it.” However, like New Year’s resolutions, which sometimes fall apart after a few days or weeks, we lose interest, and the idea or plan slowly dissipates from our mind and life.

“Some seed fell among thorns, and the thorns grew up and choked it.” There are times my intentions are good, but then other opportunities come along, and my plans are changed. Now sometimes to change plans is a good thing. Other times, we are tempted to change them, because something else might give us more pleasure, or might take less time and effort on our part.

“But some seed fell on rich soil, and produced fruit, a hundred or sixty or thirtyfold.” Then there are times, when we get an idea, thought or opportunity, and after thinking about it, and praying about it, we fully embrace it, and take it to heart, and let it change us for the best, and we produce great fruit. These are the times when we truly let God work with us and through us.

“Whoever has ears ought to hear.” There are times when we hear, but we really don’t listen, and there are times we listen but we don’t really pay attention, and there are times when we do pay attention, and we let God’s word take root within our lives, we let it grow and it produces great fruit. We need to stop, listen, think and then act on God’s Word.