Marianette Miller-Meeks, a Republican primary candidate in the open-seat 2nd Congressional District race, announced that her campaign raised nearly $260,000 in the final three months of 2019, a federal fundraising reporting period.

Miller-Meeks’ campaign said 86 percent of its donors were from Iowa, and the campaign ended the year with almost $215,000 in the account.

Miller-Meeks, a physician from Ottumwa, also serves in the Iowa Legislature, which convened Monday for its 2020 session.

