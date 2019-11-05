In the ninth week of the Mitchell County Press News’ annual football contest, Steve Milbrandt was this week's winner.
Milbrandt, a two-time winner, tied with Stu Parr, Kent Mobley and Casey Ketelsen in missing only one game this week. Milbrandt was declared the winner after a random drawing.
He wins a prize from week nine sponsor - OMU. Milbrandt will also have his named entered into the Grand Prize Drawing being held at the end of the 12 weeks.
Week ten sponsor is Tony's Body Shop.
There were a total of 18 entries in this week's contest.
CONTEST RULES
Each week, the person who guesses the most correct outcomes of that week’s games will win a prize from one of our sponsors AND will be entered into a Grand Prize drawing for a $250 gift certificate.
If there is a tie, the weekly winner will be determined by a drawing.
Grand Prize winners will be drawn from the weekly winners. Individuals can win more than one week, which will result in more entries into the Grand Prize drawing.
However, only ONE entry per person per week will be accepted by 4 p.m. each Friday at the Press News Office located at 1234 E. Main Street, Suite B. Entries can be mailed to the Mitchell County Press-News, 1234 E. Main St. Suite B, but MUST BE postmarked by Friday.
For questions, contact Jim Cross at the Press-News at 641-732-3721.
