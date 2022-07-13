 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Middle School Pool Party at Forest City Family Aquatic Center Thursday July 14

  Updated
FC back to school pool blast 4

Franklyn Ruiz kicks up a lot of water going down the slide at the Forest City Aquatic Center.

Held for all kids entering fifth-eighth grade. There will be a $5 admission fee, payable that night. No pool passes accepted. Sign up will run from 5-5:30 p.m. and the party will be over at 8 p.m. There will be contests with kids competing in their own grade, with prizes awarded. We will have a DJ for entertainment, and a treat for everyone when the night is over.

Rae Burnette is a GA and Crime & Courts Reporter at the Globe Gazette. You can reach her by phone at 641.421.0523 or at Rae.Burnette@GlobeGazette.com

