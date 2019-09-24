The Osage First United Methodist Church will hold its last free Food, Fun and Fellowship summer picnic from 5-7 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 29, at the north shelter of Osage City Park.

Everyone in the community is welcome to enjoy music, fellowship and good food.

They will be serving hamburgers, hotdogs, sloppy joes, sides, dessert and refreshments.

In case of inclement weather, the picnic will be moved to the fellowship hall at United Methodist Church, 819 Main St., Osage.

