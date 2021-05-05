Memorial Day decorations notice from Memorial Park Cemetery

All holiday items at Memorial Park Cemetery which aren't approved for normal summer months may be placed one week before the recognized holiday (May 28) and must be removed by June 10.

Memorial Park staff will begin cleanup of all unapproved items at 8 a.m. on June 10, weather permitting.

Items in permanent vases, metal cone-shaped vases with a single metal prong (temporary vases) and VA flag holders can be left. Eternal lights are allowed year-round. Glass in any form is prohibited year-round.

Summer regulations for the cemetery will be in effect through Oct. 14.

