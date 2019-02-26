WESLEY | The annual meeting of the North Central Iowa Research Association and educational program of the ISU Northern Research Farm will take place from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 6 at the Wesley Community Center meeting room, 105 2nd St S, Wesley. Registration and refreshments will be at 9:30 a.m.
A growing season outlook and a discussion on corn rootworm management will highlight the annual meeting as well as an update of research at the Iowa State University Northern Research Farm at Kanawha.
The North Central Iowa Research Association board of directors will meet at the conclusion of the annual meeting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.