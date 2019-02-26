WESLEY | The annual meeting of the North Central Iowa Research Association and educational program of the ISU Northern Research Farm will take place from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 6 at the Wesley Community Center meeting room, 105 2nd St S, Wesley. Registration and refreshments will be at 9:30 a.m.

A growing season outlook and a discussion on corn rootworm management will highlight the annual meeting as well as an update of research at the Iowa State University Northern Research Farm at Kanawha.

The North Central Iowa Research Association board of directors will meet at the conclusion of the annual meeting.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Regional Editor

Load comments