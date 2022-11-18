 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Mcluer family issues statement after house fire claims four

  • Updated
  • 0
fire memorial

Stuffed animals, candles and toys were left at the scene of a fatal fire at 509 N Washington Ave. in Mason City. Four children were killed in the blaze, another child and an adult were injured.

 MATTHEW REZAB, Globe Gazette

The John and Angela Mcluer family, who lost four of their children in a house fire Wednesday, Nov. 16, wish to inform the public, friends, and schoolmates that a memorial service will be held after the release of the father John Mcluer from the Iowa City burn unit. Tentative plans are being made at this time but will not be finalized until John’s release. The family appreciates all the support and care that the community and school system have extended to them during this trying time. They also wish to have some time to process the loss of their children and home.

Fullerton Funeral Home is in charge of services. Donations may be made to Angela Mcluer in care of the North Iowa Community Credit Union, 640 S. Federal Ave., Mason City, IA 50401

0 Comments
0
0
0
1
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News