Mcluer family issues statement after house fire claims four

The John and Angela Mcluer family, who lost four of their children in a house fire Wednesday, Nov. 16, wish to inform the public, friends, and schoolmates that a memorial service will be held after the release of the father John Mcluer from the Iowa City burn unit. Tentative plans are being made at this time but will not be finalized until John’s release. The family appreciates all the support and care that the community and school system have extended to them during this trying time. They also wish to have some time to process the loss of their children and home.