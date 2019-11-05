Dennis Busta, President and CEO of locally-owned MBT Bank has announced plans to consolidate their branches. MBT Bank will be discontinuing operations at its Crystal Lake office, located at 160 State Avenue South on January 31, 2020.
“Our decision came after careful and thoughtful review from our Senior Management team and Board of Directors,” stated Busta. “The decision was influenced by many factors, including employee retention and staff security concerns. With today’s technology, we can provide banking services to our customers through various channels. We look forward to serving the Crystal Lake community as we have in the past.”
MBT Bank will continue to provide service from their bank facilities in Forest City, Clear Lake, Lake Mills, Iowa and Rochester, Minnesota.
