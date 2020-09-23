Mason City's Sierra and Christensen build their way to racing success

Over the course of a cross country practice, there will be points where any runner will have to dig deep in order to finish. There will be places where it might feel better just to quit and walk away, and where your lungs will burn.

This is the place where races are won or lost.

To any successful runner, races are not won only on race days. They are won in the summer heat and the winter cold, where the training miles are logged.

For Mason City runners Marcella Sierra and Breyden Christensen, success is starting to come, after pretty humble starts to both of their cross country careers.

Sierra is the top runner on the Mohawks’ girls team, and while she has been on the varsity team since her freshman year, Sierra started her distance-running career in pretty humble fashion.