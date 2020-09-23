Mason City's Sierra and Christensen build their way to racing success

Over the course of a cross country practice, there will be points where any runner will have to dig deep in order to finish. There will be places where it might feel better just to quit and walk away, and where your lungs will burn.
This is the place where races are won or lost.
To any successful runner, races are not won only on race days. They are won in the summer heat and the winter cold, where the training miles are logged.
For Mason City runners Marcella Sierra and Breyden Christensen, success is starting to come, after pretty humble starts to both of their cross country careers.
Sierra is the top runner on the Mohawks’ girls team, and while she has been on the varsity team since her freshman year, Sierra started her distance-running career in pretty humble fashion.
When Sierra showed up for her first Mason City workout four years ago, she had never done long-distance running, and joined the cross country team to stay in shape for track season. That first practice, she admits that she had to walk quite a bit because she couldn’t keep up.
“When she started out as a freshman, she joined the team late. She’d never run cross country before, and she got recruited to try it by a friend,” Mason City head coach Tyler Ketelsen said. “She had no idea what she was doing, but from that first race, I could tell that she had something there.
“I could tell that she was talented.”
Sierra is not the first person in her family to put on the Mason City singlet. Her uncle, Chris Miller, ran for the Mohawks for three years before graduating in 1985.
“It's a good memory, and it's nice to come out and get in touch with it again,” Miller said. “Just to see how it has changed and how it has stayed the same, pretty much.
“We enjoy watching her run. We have something in common.”
In just four years, Sierra has transformed herself from someone who struggled to get used to the workload of a cross country season, into a runner who is a threat to win races outright.
She finished in fourth-place in Tuesday’s Mason City Invitational, a finish that was instrumental in leading Mason City to a team victory in the very first home invite to be held on the school's campus.
“It’s really fun and really rewarding,” Sierra said. “I just think back to that day where I first started, and where I wasn’t able to do it. Now I can lead the Mason City girls.”
On the boys side, junior Breyden Christensen has broken out as the team’s top runner. When he first joined the team as a freshman, Christensen was not one of the team’s best athletes. In the beginning, he wasn’t even a member of the varsity squad.
Now, Christensen has taken over the role as leader of the boys team. He finished fourth overall in the varsity boys’ race on Tuesday, which helped lead the Mohawks’ to a second-place finish in the team standings.
While he is not the most loud or vocal leader, Ketelsen said Christensen sets an example for the other runners, based on performance alone.
“He has worked hard at bringing the team along and motivating and pushing everybody else,” Ketelsen said. “He has done that by pure example. His motivation and sheer determination alone has helped boost and motivate everyone else on the team. They look to him as that positive leader.”
Both runners credit the Mason City coaching staff, and the team’s summer running program for being the basis for their success.
“I think it really helps, and also just the coaches,” Sierra said. “They are really supportive and always there to help.”
According to Ketelsen, the biggest hurdle for Sierra to cross has been building her confidence. She has always had talent, but didn't always believe in her own talent.
“It’s been a mental challenge for Marcella,” Ketelsen said. “As a younger runner, she used to not believe in herself and her abilities. She was very unsure of herself. Not only has she progressed physically and become a better runner, I’ve seen a mental growth, and a mental change out of her. She;s mentally tougher and stronger.”
Sierra and Christensen both know what it is like to struggle during workouts, and to have to work hard to succeed. Not only is it a physical grind, but mentally, it takes a lot of perseverance to become an elite runner.
To Ketelsen, that experience of struggle and perseverance is extremely valuable, both for Sierra and Christensen, and for the team as a whole.
“It’s mentally valuable, because they can relate to other kids on the team, that maybe want that immediate success,” Ketelsen said. “They can say, ‘Hey it's a gradual process. It took me a couple years.’ They can use themselves as an example. Stick with it, and keep working hard.”
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
