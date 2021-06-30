Mason City woman pleads not guilty to felony charges

A Mason City woman has pleaded not guilty to the charges of willful injury, going armed with intent, and assault with a dangerous weapon.

Arissa Marie Ledvina, 23, has pleaded not guilty to the charges of willful injury, a Class C felony, going armed with intent, a Class D felony, and assault with a dangerous weapon, classified as an aggravated misdemeanor.

Ledvina was arrested and was placed in Cerro Gordo County Jail after a criminal investigation looking into a stabbing that happened on May 23, according to a press release from the Mason City Police Department.

Ledvina has waived her right to a speedy trial. There is a tentative trial date scheduled for Sept. 21 at 1:30PM, according to court documents.

A no-contact order has been put in place between Ledvina and the alleged victim, who requested the no-contact order.

Ledvina posted bail of $1,000 to the Cerro Gordo County Jail on June 1.

On May 23, just before 7:30 p.m., Mason City Police officers responded to 324 First St. SW for a subject who had been stabbed.