Mason City woman pleads not guilty to felony charges

A Mason City woman has pleaded not guilty to the charges of willful injury, going armed with intent, and assault with a dangerous weapon.
Arissa Marie Ledvina, 23, has pleaded not guilty to the charges of willful injury, a Class C felony, going armed with intent, a Class D felony, and assault with a dangerous weapon, classified as an aggravated misdemeanor.
Ledvina was arrested and was placed in Cerro Gordo County Jail after a criminal investigation looking into a stabbing that happened on May 23, according to a press release from the Mason City Police Department.
Ledvina has waived her right to a speedy trial. There is a tentative trial date scheduled for Sept. 21 at 1:30PM, according to court documents.
A no-contact order has been put in place between Ledvina and the alleged victim, who requested the no-contact order.
Ledvina posted bail of $1,000 to the Cerro Gordo County Jail on June 1.
On May 23, just before 7:30 p.m., Mason City Police officers responded to 324 First St. SW for a subject who had been stabbed.
An individual was sent to the hospital in Mason City on that night after being stabbed. The Mason City Fire Department transported the victim to the emergency room at MercyOne North Iowa.
According to the criminal complaint, Ledvina demanded that the victim open up the door to the apartment complex that they were in. When the victim opened the door, the victim was assaulted by Ledvina with hands, fists, and a large knife. The victim received several lacerations to the head and arms, which required stitches.
Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com