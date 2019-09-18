West Des Moines Valley 3, Mason City 0
The Mason City volleyball team was swept on Tuesday night by West Des Moines Valley, the No. 3 ranked 5A team in the state.
The Tigers took the first set over the Mohawks 25-12, then won set two 25-19, followed by a 25-11 win in set three that clinched the match.
Senior Grace Tobin led the Mohawks with 14 kills on the night, and also contributed 10 digs. Setter Cassie Sievers had a team-high 16 assists.
The Mohawks will play again next Tuesday against Southeast Polk.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.