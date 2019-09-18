West Des Moines Valley 3, Mason City 0

The Mason City volleyball team was swept on Tuesday night by West Des Moines Valley, the No. 3 ranked 5A team in the state. 

The Tigers took the first set over the Mohawks 25-12, then won set two 25-19, followed by a 25-11 win in set three that clinched the match. 

Senior Grace Tobin led the Mohawks with 14 kills on the night, and also contributed 10 digs. Setter Cassie Sievers had a team-high 16 assists. 

The Mohawks will play again next Tuesday against Southeast Polk. 

