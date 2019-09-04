Mason City 3, Des Moines North 0

The Mason City volleyball team made quick work of Des Moines North on Tuesday night, dominating the Polar Bears in their own gym, by set scores of 25-6, 25-7, and 25-4. 

Grace Tobin led the Mohawks with 10 kills, followed by Jada Williams, who had seven. 

Emily Wiitnebel has a team-high 10 digs. 

"We kept our intensity up throughout the match and were able to play all 13 players in all 3 sets," head coach Curt Klaahsen said. "We look forward to continuing to get better in practice to get ready for a tough stretch of matches coming up."

