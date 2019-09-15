The Mason City volleyball had a tough day on Saturday at the Spencer High School tournament, as the Mohawks dropped four of their five matches to fall to 7-8 on the season.
The Mohawks made it close early in the day. They began against Cherokee, and fell in two sets, by scores of 21-18 and 22-20.
In their second match, Mason City came out victorious over Carroll in three sets, winning the first set 21-19, dropping the second 21-16, and clinching the win with a 21-15 in set three.
Against Spencer, the Mohawks were competitive, but still fell in two sets by scores of 22-20, and 21-19.
In the final matches of the day, the Mohawks faded. They lost to Algona by scores of 21-12, and 21-6, and then finished the day with a loss to Humboldt.
"This was a quality tournament with excellent competition, head coach Curt Klaahsen said. "Unfortunately we were not at full strength, as 2 starters missed most of the tournament because of injury or illness and a 3rd only played half of her rotations because of injury."
Despite the losses, several Mohawks did have solid performances. Setter Cassie Sievers finished the day with 50 assists, and went 26-of-26 serving, with four aces. Grace Tobin finished the day with 35 kills, along with four solo blocks. Senior Emily Wittnebel had 33 digs on the day.
"Our players competed hard all day and we were able to get our reserves a lot of valuable playing time for the future. Hopefully we can get healed up in the next few weeks with a difficult schedule ahead."
The Mohawks will look to bounce back on Tuesday, when they play at home against Valley.
