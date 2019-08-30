NEW HAMPTON 3, MASON CITY 0: The Mason City volleyball team lost to New Hampton on Thursday night, with set scores of 25-15, 27-25, and 25-20. With the loss, the Mohawks are 1-1 on the season. Their next match will be Saturday, in a tournament a Charles City High School. 

"We competed all night with a quality opponent and had many outstanding moments throughout the match," head coach Curt Klaahsen said. "We need to develop more consistency defensively with our blocking and coverage but continue to improve as the season continues."

