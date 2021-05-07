Mason City students raise PTA funds with walkathon

Students at Lincoln Intermediate in Mason City spent part of their Friday afternoon in the middle of the street. Literally.

Fifth and sixth graders got to grab their water bottles and head out to a closed portion of South Pennsylvania in front of the school and participate in a walkathon to raise money for the Lincoln Parent-Teacher Association.

PTA funds are often used for making purchases of items that enhance students' learning experience, but might not be a part the school's overall budget. According to Lincoln fifth-grade teacher Jaime McCormick, the PTA recently funded the addition of a number of ukuleles to the school's music department.

Classrooms that hit their fundraising goals were treated to frozen treats and a bit of socializing on the lawn after their walks. Students also participated in field day-type activities during the day.

Friends Gage Hoelscher and Sean Seltun, both in sixth grade, took part in the day's events after having helped to raise what Sean estimated to be about $5,000 through a donation campaign. The boys, who would normally be learning math or science class in the afternoon, said they were glad to be out of class for the day.