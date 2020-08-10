Mason City student receives Hy-Vee Foundation scholarship

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

A Mason City student has been awarded a Hy-Vee Foundation scholarship.

According to a press release from Hy-Vee, to celebrate its 90th anniversary, scholarships were awarded to 90 high school seniors and college students.

Scholarship recipients are either employed by Hy-Vee or have a parent who works for the company.

In Mason City, through Hy-Vee East, Cassie Sievers was awarded a $1,000 scholarship.

According to Hy-Vee, high school students selected to receive this year's scholarships had an average GPA of 3.98 and an average ACT score of 29, and their average years of working for Hy-Vee was 1.81 years.

College student scholarship recipients had an average GPA of 3.81, and their average years of working for Hy-Vee was 3.03 years.

Since 1969, Hy-Vee has awarded more than $2.5 million in scholarships, the press release said.

“For more than 50 years, we have awarded scholarships to students who are connected to Hy-Vee and have demonstrated outstanding academic achievements,” said Jess Enos, Hy-Vee’s vice president of training and education. “The Hy-Vee Foundation Scholarship program allows us to help young students achieve their educational goals.”

