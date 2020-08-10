Mason City student receives Hy-Vee Foundation scholarship

×
A Mason City student has been awarded a Hy-Vee Foundation scholarship.
According to a press release from Hy-Vee, to celebrate its 90th anniversary, scholarships were awarded to 90 high school seniors and college students.
Scholarship recipients are either employed by Hy-Vee or have a parent who works for the company.
In Mason City, through Hy-Vee East, Cassie Sievers was awarded a $1,000 scholarship.
According to Hy-Vee, high school students selected to receive this year's scholarships had an average GPA of 3.98 and an average ACT score of 29, and their average years of working for Hy-Vee was 1.81 years.
College student scholarship recipients had an average GPA of 3.81, and their average years of working for Hy-Vee was 3.03 years.
Since 1969, Hy-Vee has awarded more than $2.5 million in scholarships, the press release said.
“For more than 50 years, we have awarded scholarships to students who are connected to Hy-Vee and have demonstrated outstanding academic achievements,” said Jess Enos, Hy-Vee’s vice president of training and education. “The Hy-Vee Foundation Scholarship program allows us to help young students achieve their educational goals.”
Mason City flyover 1
During World War II, Mason City resident Robert J. Welter piloted a P-51 Mustang for the Army Air Corps. At his funeral on Monday, a similar model flew over Welter's final resting place in Elmwood-St Joseph Cemetery.
Jared McNett
Mason City flyover 2
During World War II, Mason City resident Robert J. Welter piloted a P-51 Mustang for the Army Air Corps. At his funeral on Monday, a similar model flew over Welter's final resting place in Elmwood-St Joseph Cemetery.
The flight was organized by the Rise Above/Red Tail organization which works to preserve and honor America's World War II history.
Jared McNett
Mason City flyover 3
During World War II, Mason City resident Robert J. Welter piloted a P-51 Mustang for the Army Air Corps. At his funeral on Monday, a similar model flew over Welter's final resting place in Elmwood-St Joseph Cemetery.
The flight was organized by the Rise Above/Red Tail organization which works to preserve and honor America's World War II history.
The Mustang was first designed in 1940 and flew in World War II as well as the Korean War.
Jared McNett
Mason City Veterans Honor Guard firing volleys
In honor of Welter's service during World War II, Mason City Veterans Honor Guard members fired three volleys from their rifles which was originally meant to symbolize that the dead on a battlefield had been removed and caringly tended to.
Jared McNett
Welter funeral Taps
Mason City Veterans Honor Guard members stand at attention as another member performs the bugle call "Taps" which dates as far back as the American Civil War.
Jared McNett
Folding of the flag
Mason City Veterans Honor Guard members Steven Howell, left, and David Gilbert, right, folding a flag to present to members of World War II vet Robert Welter's family.
Jared McNett
Presenting of flag
Mason City Veterans Honor Guard member David Gilbert presents a flag to Welter's family.
It's tradition that, if possible, a member from the same branch as the deceased offers the flag to the deceased's family.
Jared McNett
Welter resting place
Jared McNett
