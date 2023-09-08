The city will move a house from 1019 Fourth St. S.W. to 1526 S. Taft Ave. on Tuesday, Sept. 12. The duration of the move is anticipated to last approximately one hour.

The route of the move is as follows:

Start at 1019 Fourth St. S.W., south on Polk Place, west on Sixth Street Southwest, south on Pierce Avenue, west on 19th Street Southwest, north on Taft Avenue to 1526 S. Taft.

No parking signs will be placed on the streets along the route of the move on Monday. Vehicles parked on the streets of the route will need to be moved before the move. Violators will be towed.

For the safety of all involved, please avoid the route for the duration of the move.

This house is the first of three that will be moved from the former Blackmore Nursery to lots owned by the city. The North Iowa Housing Development Corporation has invested in the homes to sell to residents at cost. The funds will the be reinvested for future housing projects.