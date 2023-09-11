The Mason City School District has returned three books to the shelves of the grades seven-12 library after a review from administration deemed them appropriate for high school students.

"Filtering thousands of books for a single description of a sex act was daunting; the start-of-the-school-year timeline made it nearly impossible," said Bridgette Exman, who is the assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction at Mason City Schools.

The law -- Senate File 496 -- actually requires compliance by Jan. 1, but Mason City Schools set a more ambitious deadline.

The three books, "The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian" by Sherman Alexie, "Friday Night Lights" by Buzz Bissinger and "The Kite Runner" by Khaled Hosseini were among 19 banned titles. They were selected through the use of a ChatGPT artificial intelligence program prompted to select books disallowed in public school libraries, one part of a sweeping educational reform bill championed by legislative Republicans and signed by Governor Reynolds in May.

Senate File 496 includes limitations on school and classroom library collections, requiring every book available to students be “age appropriate” and free of any “descriptions or visual depictions of a sex act,” according to Iowa Code 702.17.

According to a statement from the district, "lists of commonly challenged books were compiled from several sources to create a master list of books that should be reviewed. The books on this master list were filtered for challenges related to sexual content. Each of these texts was reviewed using AI software to determine if it contains a depiction of a sex act."

The use of A.I. by the district to select the titles has garnered national headlines, but the tactic was defended by Exman, herself a former English teacher. In an op-ed written this week for the New York Times, Exman writes, "The technology allowed us to zero in only on those books that violated the precise letter of the law without collateral damage to other books, enabling us to keep on the shelf more than 30 titles we feared might be questionable."

In a column arguing against the ban, Mason City alum Gerald Fiala writes that controversial books "deal with important subjects ranging from friendship, sexuality, gossip, and bullying, to child abuse, poverty, and wellness. These are not subjects to be ignored while growing up, but to understand and discuss. They affect how we treat each other and want to be treated. I treasure the education I received in Mason City, and I hope that the Mason City Public Schools, parents, teachers, and importantly, students will not rely on culture wars and AI software to make crucial decisions about what is important to teach and to learn."

When "Friday Night Lights" author Buzz Bissinger heard his book was being banned, he publicly expressed his outrage. “If you’re going to ban a book, you might as well read it,” Bissinger told the Philadelphia Inquirer. “Instead, you’re telling me that you’re too lazy to read the book. So you’re going to rely on something (ChatGPT) that we all know can be wildly inaccurate?”

"Even though I have read, enjoyed and taught many of these books as a former English teacher," Exman said, "I cringe at having to judge them based on these new legal requirements."