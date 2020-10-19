Mason City school board approves bonds for fieldhouse, saving money

In an effort to save money in the long run, the Mason City Board of Education approved a resolution to issue $37 million in SAVE bonds at Monday night's meeting.

Over two-thirds of the money will go toward the new natatorium and fieldhouse. The rest goes to refinancing existing debt at a lower interest rate.

"We're estimating the cost of the new facility at $25 million," Superintendent Dave Versteeg said after the meeting. "We're going to restructure or re-finance $12 million of our current debt. That's where we get the $37 million. That makes our payments and savings overall, less than they would be if we did them separate."

Based off projected enrollment numbers, the resolution will save Mason City schools approximately $105,000 on old debt. It will also save up to $517,000 in principal and interest payments on the new debt.

The bidding process for the addition, which will feature an 11-lane pool, 200-meter indoor track and three multi-purpose courts, has been opened.

According to Versteeg, 52 contractors from across the Midwest were present at a walk-through meeting last week. The bids for the project are due this Thursday at 2 p.m.