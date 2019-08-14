Hepperly Band

The Hepperly Band will perform for Main Street Mason City’s Friday Night Live from 7-10 p.m. Friday in downtown Mason City.

Friday Night Live returns to Mason City’s Central Park on Friday, Aug. 16, for the final event of the season.

Activities will get underway at 6 p.m. with free amusements for kids, a classic car and motorcycle show, and popular food and beverage vendors.

Local favorites The Hepperly Band take the stage at 7 p.m. for a free concert in the park.

Visitors of the scenic downtown area can also tour some of the nearby, recently updated pieces of the "River City Sculptures on Parade" exhibit, and take advantage of casual and fine dining options on the North Federal Plaza. Friday Night Live is held once per month, May through September.

Central Park is located at the intersection of East State Street and North Delaware Avenue, with ample public parking within walking distance. Lawn chairs and blankets are welcome in the park.

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer/Breaking News Reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach her at 641-421-0525.

Photographer / Breaking News Reporter

