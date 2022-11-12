Mason City medley relay breaks 1:50 mark, places eighth at state

MARSHALLTOWN – One race in, the Mason City girls were already in tears.

The Riverhawks got off to a rousing start in the girls' swimming state championships Saturday at the Marshalltown YMCA-YWCA when the 200-medley relay quartet of juniors Grace Hehr and Aspen Cole, plus seniors Taylor Halverson and Jenna Braun, bettered their No. 9 seed by a one spot with an eighth-place finish in 1 minutes, 49.81 seconds.

"We all just work our hardest in practice, we all just love our strokes and we work as hard as we can," said Hehr, who swam the backstroke portion. "There is such a good team environment this year. We just did it all together."

The combination of bettering their seed plus the realization that it would be their last medley race with Halverson and Braun elicited the early emotions.

"After that 200 medley relay, we all got in the pool to cool down," said Cole, who swam the breaststroke portion. "We were all just hugging each other, giving each other high fives. Some got a little emotional. Just going under that 1:50-mark, it is just a huge milestone for us because last year we were 1:52.

"To drop three seconds in one year, it is a huge, huge accomplishment for us. Especially in a tight race like that."

Hehr (15th place in 100 backstroke) and Cole (14th in breaststroke) also scored points in individual events as the Riverhawks finished 16th overall in the team standings with 41 points. For a program that finished 28th at the state meet in each of the past two seasons, Saturday was cause for celebration.

"We are better as a team than we are as individuals," Mason City Coach Steve Hugo said.

Mason City closed the meet with a 10th-place finish in the 400-freestyle relay as Cole anchored a time of 3:41.47 alongside Braun, Hehr and senior Marie Manternach.

"We focused on the front one and the back one," Hugo said. "And the girls in the middle gave it everything."

Waukee won the team title for the second year in a row.

During Friday's portion of the two-day meet, Riverhawks diver Rosa Monarch made the cut after five dives, but lost her groove and finished 20th with a total of 298.20 points.

Cole and Hehr, as aforementioned, made the finals in their respective events for Saturday. The junior juniors were in the 'B' heat of the finals, where the top-16 qualified.

Halverson shaved 2.2 seconds of her season-best time in the 200 freestyle and bettered her seed (32nd) by 10 places to finish 22nd. Her time of 1:59.18 ranks her in the top-10 in school history in that event.