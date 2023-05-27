Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Mason City Mayor Bill Schickel has issued a Memorial Day proclamation, paying tribute to the veterans from our community who have been laid to rest in Elmwood St. Joseph and Memorial Park cemeteries this past year.

“Whereas, on Memorial Day we honor those who have given the ultimate sacrifice in military service to our nation; we also salute the 30 veterans who have been laid to rest in this beautiful setting and at Memorial Park Cemetery in just the past year,” Schickel says in the proclamation to be read Monday at Elmwood St. Joseph Cemetery.

“They are added to the 5,085 soldiers from our community whose names have been etched for eternity at these sacred ground,” the proclamation says.

The proclamation also acknowledges the 160 soldiers from Mason City’s 1133rd Army National Guard Transportation Company transporting equipment and supplies in support of US and NATO allies in Europe.

“Let us all do our part today and every day to extend our support to their families who are taking care of the home front,” Schickel says. “We all look forward to when they will be returning to a joyous homecoming.”

Memorial Day services will take place 9:30 a.m. Monday at Elmwood St. Joseph Cemetery in Mason City.